Point of emphasis; Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op allows no points in stopping Jacksonville Routt Catholic 42-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op's 42-0 beating of Jacksonville Routt Catholic for an Illinois high school football victory on October 7.

The first quarter gave the Trojans an 8-0 lead over the Rockets.

Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op's offense struck to a 16-0 lead over Jacksonville Routt Catholic at halftime.

Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.

