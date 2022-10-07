Point of emphasis: Moweaqua Central A&M posts stop sign on Macon Meridian's offense 42-0

Moweaqua Central A&M's impenetrable defense prompted a 42-0 blanking of Macon Meridian in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.
Moweaqua Central A&M darted in front of Macon Meridian 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Raiders opened a mammoth 21-0 gap over the Hawks at the intermission.
Moweaqua Central A&M jumped to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
Last season, Moweaqua Central A&M and Macon Meridian squared off with October 8, 2021 at Moweaqua Central A&M High School last season. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
In recent action on September 23, Macon Meridian faced off against Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op and Moweaqua Central A&M took on Tuscola on September 23 at Moweaqua Central A&M High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.