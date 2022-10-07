Point of emphasis: Moweaqua Central A&M posts stop sign on Macon Meridian's offense 42-0

Moweaqua Central A&M's impenetrable defense prompted a 42-0 blanking of Macon Meridian in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.

Moweaqua Central A&M darted in front of Macon Meridian 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Raiders opened a mammoth 21-0 gap over the Hawks at the intermission.

Moweaqua Central A&M jumped to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

