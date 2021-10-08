Point of emphasis; Normal University allows no points in stopping Decatur Eisenhower 41-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Normal University squeeze Decatur Eisenhower 41-0 in a shutout effort in Illinois high school football action on October 8.

The first quarter gave Normal University a 24-0 lead over Decatur Eisenhower.

Normal University's offense roared to a 34-0 lead over Decatur Eisenhower at the intermission.

The Pioneers' rule showed as they carried a 41-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Normal University's defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the final quarter.

