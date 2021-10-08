Point of emphasis; Normal University allows no points in stopping Decatur Eisenhower 41-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Normal University squeeze Decatur Eisenhower 41-0 in a shutout effort in Illinois high school football action on October 8.
In recent action on September 24, Normal University faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Decatur Eisenhower took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on September 24 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. Click here for a recap
The first quarter gave Normal University a 24-0 lead over Decatur Eisenhower.
Normal University's offense roared to a 34-0 lead over Decatur Eisenhower at the intermission.
The Pioneers' rule showed as they carried a 41-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Normal University's defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the final quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.