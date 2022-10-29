Point of emphasis: Normal West posts stop sign on Danville's offense 21-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Normal West stopped Danville to the tune of a 21-0 shutout during this Illinois football game.

The Wildcats opened a modest 14-0 gap over the Vikings at the intermission.

Normal West pulled to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

