 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Point of emphasis; Pittsfield allows no points in stopping New Berlin 29-0

  • 0

Pittsfield corralled New Berlin's offense and never let go to fuel a 29-0 victory during this Illinois football game.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Saukees' offense moved to a 6-0 lead over the Pretzels at halftime.

Pittsfield's force showed as it carried a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on September 17, Pittsfield faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and New Berlin took on Virden North Mac on September 17 at New Berlin High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Grace Buxton talks about St Teresa volleyball season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News