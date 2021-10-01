Point of emphasis; Pittsfield allows no points in stopping New Berlin 29-0

Pittsfield corralled New Berlin's offense and never let go to fuel a 29-0 victory during this Illinois football game.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
The Saukees' offense moved to a 6-0 lead over the Pretzels at halftime.
Pittsfield's force showed as it carried a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 17, Pittsfield faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and New Berlin took on Virden North Mac on September 17 at New Berlin High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.