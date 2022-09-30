Point of emphasis: Shelbyville posts stop sign on Macon Meridian's offense 43-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Shelbyville's 43-0 blanking of Macon Meridian for an Illinois high school football victory on September 30.
The first quarter gave Shelbyville a 13-0 lead over Macon Meridian.
The Rams fought to a 34-0 intermission margin at the Hawks' expense.
Shelbyville pulled to a 43-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
Last season, Macon Meridian and Shelbyville squared off with October 1, 2021 at Shelbyville High School last season.
In recent action on September 16, Macon Meridian faced off against Decatur St Teresa and Shelbyville took on Tuscola on September 16 at Tuscola High School.
