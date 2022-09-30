Point of emphasis: Shelbyville posts stop sign on Macon Meridian's offense 43-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Shelbyville's 43-0 blanking of Macon Meridian for an Illinois high school football victory on September 30.

The first quarter gave Shelbyville a 13-0 lead over Macon Meridian.

The Rams fought to a 34-0 intermission margin at the Hawks' expense.

Shelbyville pulled to a 43-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

