 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Powerhouse performance: Maroa-Forsyth roars to big win over Pleasant Plains 61-7

  • 0

Maroa-Forsyth's river of points eventually washed away Pleasant Plains in a 61-7 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 1. .

Recently on September 17 , Maroa-Forsyth squared up on Pittsfield in a football game . Click here for a recap

The first quarter gave Maroa-Forsyth a 28-0 lead over Pleasant Plains.

Maroa-Forsyth fought to a 51-7 halftime margin at Pleasant Plains' expense.

The Trojans jumped on top ahead of the Cardinals 54-7 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Grace Buxton talks about St Teresa volleyball season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News