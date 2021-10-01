Powerhouse performance: Maroa-Forsyth roars to big win over Pleasant Plains 61-7

Maroa-Forsyth's river of points eventually washed away Pleasant Plains in a 61-7 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 1. .
Recently on September 17 , Maroa-Forsyth squared up on Pittsfield in a football game . Click here for a recap
The first quarter gave Maroa-Forsyth a 28-0 lead over Pleasant Plains.
Maroa-Forsyth fought to a 51-7 halftime margin at Pleasant Plains' expense.
The Trojans jumped on top ahead of the Cardinals 54-7 as the fourth quarter started.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.