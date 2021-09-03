 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Powerhouse performance: Mt. Zion roars to big win over Mattoon 31-7

{{featured_button_text}}

Mt. Zion didn't tinker around with Mattoon. A 31-7 result offered a strong testament in the win column during this Illinois football game.

Mt. Zion and Mattoon were engaged in a small affair at 19-7 as the fourth quarter started.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 13-7.

Mt. Zion drew first blood by forging a 13-7 margin over Mattoon after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News