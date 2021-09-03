Powerhouse performance: Mt. Zion roars to big win over Mattoon 31-7

Mt. Zion didn't tinker around with Mattoon. A 31-7 result offered a strong testament in the win column during this Illinois football game.

Mt. Zion and Mattoon were engaged in a small affair at 19-7 as the fourth quarter started.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 13-7.

Mt. Zion drew first blood by forging a 13-7 margin over Mattoon after the first quarter.

