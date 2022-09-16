Powerhouse performance: Rushville-Industry roars to big win over Havana-Midwest Central Coop 36-12

Rushville-Industry stomped on Havana-Midwest Central Coop 36-12 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 16.
