Pretty portrait: Westville paints a victorious picture in win over Fithian Oakwood 33-19

Westville handed Fithian Oakwood a tough 33-19 loss in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 1.

Westville drew first blood by forging a 21-13 margin over Fithian Oakwood after the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Tigers outscored the Comets 6-0 in the fourth quarter.

