Putting it all together: Maroa-Forsyth overwhelms Pittsfield 42-12

Maroa-Forsyth didn't tinker with Pittsfield, scoring a 42-12 result in the win column in Illinois high school football on September 23.
Maroa-Forsyth opened with a 14-6 advantage over Pittsfield through the first quarter.
The Trojans registered a 35-6 advantage at intermission over the Saukees.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.
The Trojans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-6 advantage in the frame.
The last time Maroa-Forsyth and Pittsfield played in a 70-0 game on September 17, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
