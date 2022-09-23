Putting it all together: Maroa-Forsyth overwhelms Pittsfield 42-12

Maroa-Forsyth didn't tinker with Pittsfield, scoring a 42-12 result in the win column in Illinois high school football on September 23.

Maroa-Forsyth opened with a 14-6 advantage over Pittsfield through the first quarter.

The Trojans registered a 35-6 advantage at intermission over the Saukees.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Trojans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-6 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.