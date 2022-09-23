 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Putting it all together: Maroa-Forsyth overwhelms Pittsfield 42-12

  • 0

Maroa-Forsyth didn't tinker with Pittsfield, scoring a 42-12 result in the win column in Illinois high school football on September 23.

Maroa-Forsyth opened with a 14-6 advantage over Pittsfield through the first quarter.

The Trojans registered a 35-6 advantage at intermission over the Saukees.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Trojans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-6 advantage in the frame.

The last time Maroa-Forsyth and Pittsfield played in a 70-0 game on September 17, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

Recently on September 9 , Maroa-Forsyth squared off with Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mount Zion head football coach Patrick Etherton

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News