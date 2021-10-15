 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Putting it all together: Normal overwhelms Champaign Centennial 35-13

  • 0

Normal earned a convincing 35-13 win over Champaign Centennial at Normal Community High on October 15 in Illinois football action.

Normal broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-13 lead over Champaign Centennial.

The Ironmen's defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the first and fourth quarters.

Recently on October 1 , Champaign Centennial squared up on Bloomington in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News