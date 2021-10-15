Putting it all together: Normal overwhelms Champaign Centennial 35-13

Normal earned a convincing 35-13 win over Champaign Centennial at Normal Community High on October 15 in Illinois football action.

Normal broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-13 lead over Champaign Centennial.

The Ironmen's defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the first and fourth quarters.

