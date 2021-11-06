Putting it all together: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin overwhelms Bethalto Civic Memorial 42-7

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 42-7 victory over Bethalto Civic Memorial during this Illinois football game.

The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 21-7 lead over Bethalto Civic Memorial.

The Cyclones and the Eagles were engaged in a monstrous affair at 42-7 as the fourth quarter started.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and final quarters, with neither team scoring.

