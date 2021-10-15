Putting it all together: Williamsville overwhelms New Berlin 50-25

Williamsville's river of points eventually washed away New Berlin in a 50-25 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 15.

The Bullets opened with a 34-7 advantage over the Pretzels through the first quarter.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 34-7.

Williamsville took charge in front of New Berlin 42-14 going into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.