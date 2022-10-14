 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Quick jolt prompts Fithian Oakwood to power past Georgetown-Ridge Farm 48-13

  • 0

Fithian Oakwood took on the persona of a rodeo bull, busting loose from the gate and dismounting Georgetown-Ridge Farm early with a 48-13 verdict during this Illinois football game.

Fithian Oakwood darted in front of Georgetown-Ridge Farm 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Comets' offense jumped in front for a 33-0 lead over the Buffaloes at the intermission.

Fithian Oakwood and Georgetown-Ridge Farm each scored in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Comets outscored the Buffaloes 8-6 in the final quarter.

The last time Fithian Oakwood and Georgetown-Ridge Farm played in a 47-6 game on October 15, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

Recently on October 1, Fithian Oakwood squared off with Westville in a football game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News