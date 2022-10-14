Quick jolt prompts Fithian Oakwood to power past Georgetown-Ridge Farm 48-13

Fithian Oakwood took on the persona of a rodeo bull, busting loose from the gate and dismounting Georgetown-Ridge Farm early with a 48-13 verdict during this Illinois football game.

Fithian Oakwood darted in front of Georgetown-Ridge Farm 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Comets' offense jumped in front for a 33-0 lead over the Buffaloes at the intermission.

Fithian Oakwood and Georgetown-Ridge Farm each scored in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Comets outscored the Buffaloes 8-6 in the final quarter.

