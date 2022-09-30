Quick jolt prompts Toledo Cumberland to power past Villa Grove 42-14

Toledo Cumberland rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 42-14 win over Villa Grove in Illinois high school football on September 30.
Toledo Cumberland drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Villa Grove after the first quarter.
The Pirates registered a 28-7 advantage at intermission over the Blue Devils.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.
The Pirates put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Blue Devils 14-7 in the last stanza.
In recent action on September 16, Toledo Cumberland faced off against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Villa Grove took on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop on September 16 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop. For a full recap, click here.
