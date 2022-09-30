Quick jolt prompts Toledo Cumberland to power past Villa Grove 42-14

Toledo Cumberland rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 42-14 win over Villa Grove in Illinois high school football on September 30.

Toledo Cumberland drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Villa Grove after the first quarter.

The Pirates registered a 28-7 advantage at intermission over the Blue Devils.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Pirates put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Blue Devils 14-7 in the last stanza.

