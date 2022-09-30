 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Quick jolt prompts Toledo Cumberland to power past Villa Grove 42-14

  • 0

Toledo Cumberland rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 42-14 win over Villa Grove in Illinois high school football on September 30.

Toledo Cumberland drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Villa Grove after the first quarter.

The Pirates registered a 28-7 advantage at intermission over the Blue Devils.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Pirates put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Blue Devils 14-7 in the last stanza.

In recent action on September 16, Toledo Cumberland faced off against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Villa Grove took on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop on September 16 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News