Rally time: Elmhurst IC Catholic douses fire to extinguish Williamsville 48-17

Elmhurst IC Catholic fell behind but rebounded in the first quarter of a 48-17 win over Williamsville in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 25.

Williamsville started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Elmhurst IC Catholic at the end of the first quarter.

The Knights' offense darted in front for a 13-10 lead over the Bullets at halftime.

Elmhurst IC Catholic charged to a 41-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

