Rally time; Monticello overcomes St. Joseph-Ogden 43-8

Monticello dug itself out of a first quarter hole and pulled out a 43-8 win over St. Joseph-Ogden during this Illinois football game. .

The Sages broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 29-8 lead over the Spartans.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

The Spartans showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-0 advantage over the Sages as the first quarter ended.

