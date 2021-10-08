 Skip to main content
Razor thin: New Berlin earns tough victory over Riverton 19-12

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but New Berlin wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 19-12 over Riverton for an Illinois high school football victory on October 8.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

Riverton took a 12-6 lead over New Berlin heading to halftime locker room.

New Berlin broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 13-12 lead over Riverton.

New Berlin put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing Riverton 6-0 in the last stanza.

