Resolve: Decatur Lutheran roars from behind to topple Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op 54-40

Decatur Lutheran dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 54-40 win over Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op during this Illinois football game.
The start wasn't the problem for Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op, as it began with a 12-6 edge over Decatur Lutheran through the end of the first quarter.
Had this been a prize fight, the Bearcats would've earned the judge's decision at intermission, with an 18-6 lead on the Lions.
Decatur Lutheran broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 38-34 lead over Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op.
There was no room for doubt as the Lions added to their advantage with a 16-6 margin in the closing period.
The last time Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op and Decatur Lutheran played in a 40-28 game on October 23, 2021. For more, click here.
