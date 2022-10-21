 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Resolve: Decatur Lutheran roars from behind to topple Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op 54-40

  • 0

Decatur Lutheran dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 54-40 win over Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op during this Illinois football game.

The start wasn't the problem for Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op, as it began with a 12-6 edge over Decatur Lutheran through the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Bearcats would've earned the judge's decision at intermission, with an 18-6 lead on the Lions.

Decatur Lutheran broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 38-34 lead over Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op.

There was no room for doubt as the Lions added to their advantage with a 16-6 margin in the closing period.

The last time Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op and Decatur Lutheran played in a 40-28 game on October 23, 2021. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

Recently on October 7, Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op squared off with Champaign St. Thomas More in a football game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News