Resolve: Normal Community West tops off Champaign Central 48-14

Normal Community West trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in a 48-14 win over Champaign Central for an Illinois high school football victory on September 3.

The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

The Wildcats' offense jumped to a 20-8 lead over the Maroons at the intermission.

Champaign Central started on steady ground by forging an 8-0 lead over Normal Community West at the end of the first quarter.

