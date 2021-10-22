 Skip to main content
Resurgence: Decatur Eisenhower fights back to beat Springfield Lanphier 18-7

Decatur Eisenhower donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Springfield Lanphier 18-7 on Friday in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 22.

The Lions started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over the Panthers at the end of the first quarter.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 7-6.

Decatur Eisenhower broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 12-7 lead over Springfield Lanphier.

