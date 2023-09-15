Rochester's defense throttled Jacksonville, resulting in a 56-0 shutout at Rochester High on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

Rochester steamrolled in front of Jacksonville 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets opened a giant 42-0 gap over the Crimsons at halftime.

Rochester charged to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rockets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Rochester and Jacksonville played in a 42-14 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Rochester faced off against Springfield and Jacksonville took on Decatur MacArthur on Sept. 1 at Decatur MacArthur High School.

