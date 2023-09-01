A suffocating defense helped Rochester handle Springfield 58-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Rochester a 30-0 lead over Springfield.

The Rockets fought to a 51-0 halftime margin at the Senators' expense.

Rochester pulled to a 58-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Rochester and Springfield played in a 59-22 game on Sept. 10, 2022.

