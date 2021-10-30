Rochester blankets Cahokia with suffocating defensive effort 48-0

Rochester unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Cahokia in a 48-0 shutout in Illinois high school football on October 30.

Rochester darted in front of Cahokia 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Rochester's offense took charge to a 26-0 lead over Cahokia at the intermission.

Rochester's authority showed as it carried a 48-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Defense dominated a scoreless fourth quarter, helping Rochester finish off Cahokia.

