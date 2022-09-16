Rochester blanks Springfield Lanphier 49-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Rochester followed in snuffing Springfield Lanphier's offense 49-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 16.
The first quarter gave Rochester a 21-0 lead over Springfield Lanphier.
The Rockets fought to a 42-0 halftime margin at the Lions' expense.
Rochester jumped to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
Last season, Rochester and Springfield Lanphier squared off with October 2, 2021 at Springfield Lanphier High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
