Rochester blanks Springfield Lanphier 49-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Rochester followed in snuffing Springfield Lanphier's offense 49-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 16.

The first quarter gave Rochester a 21-0 lead over Springfield Lanphier.

The Rockets fought to a 42-0 halftime margin at the Lions' expense.

Rochester jumped to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

