Rochester earned a convincing 49-21 win over Decatur MacArthur for an Illinois high school football victory at Decatur Macarthur High on Sept. 8.

Last season, Rochester and Decatur MacArthur faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Decatur MacArthur High School.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Southeast and Rochester took on Peoria on Aug. 25 at Peoria High School.

