Rochester outduels Carterville in competitive clash 41-28

  • 0

Rochester knocked off Carterville 41-28 for an Illinois high school football victory on November 12.

Rochester drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Carterville after the first quarter.

The Rockets fought to a 34-7 intermission margin at the Lions' expense.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Carterville inched back to a 34-14 deficit.

The Rockets' advantage was wide enough to weather the Lions' 14-7 margin in the final quarter.

