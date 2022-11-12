Rochester outduels Carterville in competitive clash 41-28

Rochester knocked off Carterville 41-28 for an Illinois high school football victory on November 12.
Rochester drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Carterville after the first quarter.
The Rockets fought to a 34-7 intermission margin at the Lions' expense.
The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Carterville inched back to a 34-14 deficit.
The Rockets' advantage was wide enough to weather the Lions' 14-7 margin in the final quarter.
Recently on October 29, Rochester squared off with Effingham in a football game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.