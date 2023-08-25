Rochester broke to an early lead and topped Peoria 40-14 during this Illinois football game.

Rochester took an early lead by forging a 14-0 margin over Peoria after the first quarter.

The Rockets' offense thundered in front for a 33-0 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Peoria stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 40-14.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

