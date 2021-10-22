Rochester stomps past Normal University 47-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Rochester blank Normal University 47-0 on October 22 in Illinois football.
The first quarter gave Rochester a 27-0 lead over Normal University.
The Rockets took control in the third quarter with a 47-0 advantage over the Pioneers.
Neither squad scored in the second and fourth quarters.
Recently on October 8 , Normal University squared up on Decatur Eisenhower in a football game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.