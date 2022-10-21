Rochester tames Decatur MacArthur's offense 49-0

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Rochester as it controlled Decatur MacArthur's offense 49-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 21.

Rochester opened with a 28-0 advantage over Decatur MacArthur through the first quarter.

The Rockets registered a 42-0 advantage at intermission over the Generals.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Rockets' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

