Rochester tames Decatur MacArthur's offense 49-0

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Rochester as it controlled Decatur MacArthur's offense 49-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 21.
Rochester opened with a 28-0 advantage over Decatur MacArthur through the first quarter.
The Rockets registered a 42-0 advantage at intermission over the Generals.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
The Rockets' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.
In recent action on October 7, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Jacksonville and Rochester took on Normal University on October 7 at Rochester High School. For a full recap, click here.
