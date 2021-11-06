 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rochester turns out the lights on Paris 55-20

  • 0

Rochester earned a convincing 55-20 win over Paris in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 6.

The Rockets made the first move by forging a 34-0 margin over the Tigers after the first quarter.

The Rockets opened a monstrous 48-6 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

Recently on October 22 , Rochester squared up on Normal University in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News