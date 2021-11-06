Rochester turns out the lights on Paris 55-20

Rochester earned a convincing 55-20 win over Paris in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 6.

The Rockets made the first move by forging a 34-0 margin over the Tigers after the first quarter.

The Rockets opened a monstrous 48-6 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

