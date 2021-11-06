Rochester turns out the lights on Paris 55-20

Rochester earned a convincing 55-20 win over Paris in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 6.
The Rockets made the first move by forging a 34-0 margin over the Tigers after the first quarter.
The Rockets opened a monstrous 48-6 gap over the Tigers at halftime.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.
Recently on October 22 , Rochester squared up on Normal University in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.