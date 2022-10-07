Rochester wastes no time or effort in making quick work of Normal University 56-14

Rochester scored early and often in a 56-14 win over Normal University at Rochester High on October 7 in Illinois football action.

Rochester charged in front of Normal University 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets fought to a 42-8 halftime margin at the Pioneers' expense.

Rochester pulled to a 56-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

