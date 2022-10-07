 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rochester wastes no time or effort in making quick work of Normal University 56-14

  • 0

Rochester scored early and often in a 56-14 win over Normal University at Rochester High on October 7 in Illinois football action.

Rochester charged in front of Normal University 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets fought to a 42-8 halftime margin at the Pioneers' expense.

Rochester pulled to a 56-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Rochester and Normal University played in a 47-0 game on October 22, 2021. For more, click here.

Recently on September 23, Normal University squared off with Decatur Eisenhower in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News