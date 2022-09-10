 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rochester wastes no time or effort in making quick work of Springfield 59-22

Rochester jump-started its momentum from the beginning to defeat Springfield 59-22 in Illinois high school football action on September 10.

Rochester opened with a 26-0 advantage over Springfield through the first quarter.

The Rockets fought to a 46-8 intermission margin at the Senators' expense.

Rochester pulled to a 59-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Senators narrowed the gap 8-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

