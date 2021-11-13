Rochester's rally caps fit just right in beating Freeburg 57-28

Rochester fought back from a slow start and rolled to a 57-28 win over Freeburg in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Freeburg authored a promising start, taking advantage of Rochester 14-13 at the end of the first quarter.

The Rockets' offense darted to a 28-14 lead over the Midgets at halftime.

Rochester's reign showed as it carried a 43-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

