 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rochester's rally caps fit just right in beating Freeburg 57-28

  • 0

Rochester fought back from a slow start and rolled to a 57-28 win over Freeburg in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Recently on October 30 , Rochester squared up on Cahokia in a football game . For more, click here.

Freeburg authored a promising start, taking advantage of Rochester 14-13 at the end of the first quarter.

The Rockets' offense darted to a 28-14 lead over the Midgets at halftime.

Rochester's reign showed as it carried a 43-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News