Rochester's trick is no treat for Jacksonville 56-21

Rochester stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 56-21 win over Jacksonville in Illinois high school football on August 27.

Rochester took control in the third quarter with a 56-14 advantage over Jacksonville.

Rochester opened a monstrous 35-14 gap over Jacksonville at halftime.

The first quarter gave the Rockets a 28-14 lead over the Crimsons.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.