Rockford Christian Life didn't flinch, finally repelling Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 37-36 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 21.

The Eagles registered a 24-12 advantage at halftime over the Falcons.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Falcons closed the lead with a 24-13 margin in the final quarter.

