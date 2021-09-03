Ruh-Roh, Monticello shuts out Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 29-6

Monticello's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 29-6 win over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on September 3 in Illinois football action.

The gap remained the same through the first and third quarters as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

Monticello's offense moved to a 14-0 lead over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central at the intermission.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.