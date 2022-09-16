 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Score no more: Decatur MacArthur's defense breaks down Decatur Eisenhower 33-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Decatur MacArthur shutout Decatur Eisenhower 33-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 16.

Decatur MacArthur darted in front of Decatur Eisenhower 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Generals registered a 27-0 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Decatur MacArthur charged to a 33-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Decatur MacArthur and Decatur Eisenhower faced off on October 1, 2021 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For more, click here.

Recently on September 2 , Decatur MacArthur squared off with Chatham Glenwood in a football game . Click here for a recap

