Score no more: Decatur MacArthur's defense breaks down Decatur Eisenhower 33-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Decatur MacArthur shutout Decatur Eisenhower 33-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 16.

Decatur MacArthur darted in front of Decatur Eisenhower 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Generals registered a 27-0 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Decatur MacArthur charged to a 33-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.