Score no more: Normal's defense breaks Champaign Central 48-0

Normal unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Champaign Central in a 48-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Normal opened with a 42-0 advantage over Champaign Central through the first quarter.

Normal's force showed as it carried a 48-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Normal authored an impenetrable defensive effort to blank Champaign Central in the second and fourth quarters.

