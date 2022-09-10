Seneca knocks off Catlin Salt Fork 37-35

Seneca could finally catch its breath after a close call against Catlin Salt Fork in a 37-35 victory at Catlin Salt Fork High on September 10 in Illinois football action.

The Storm took a 21-14 lead over the Fighting Irish heading to the intermission locker room.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Seneca and Catlin Salt Fork were both scoreless.

The Fighting Irish pulled off a stirring 23-14 final quarter to trip the Storm.

