 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Co-op shuts off the power on Moweaqua Central A&M 49-12

  • 0

Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Co-op put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Moweaqua Central A&M for a 49-12 victory during this Illinois football game.

Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Co-op darted in front of Moweaqua Central A&M 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Devils fought to a 28-12 intermission margin at the Raiders' expense.

Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Co-op pulled to a 42-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Devils hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News