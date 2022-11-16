Seven Herald & Review-area football players named to IHSFCA All-State first teams

DECATUR — Seven Herald & Review-area football players were named to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association (IHSFCA) All-State first teams on Tuesday.

In Class 1A, Tuscola senior offensive and defensive lineman Chris Boyd was named to the first team. Boyd served as a rock on the line for the Warriors, who advanced to the quarterfinals. Boyd also spent time at running back in goal-line situations, recording six touchdowns.

In Class 2A, St. Teresa's senior linebacker and wide receiver Matt Brummer was named to the first team. Brummer has been key to the Bulldogs' stout defense that allowed just 5.9 points per game. Brummer has 88 tackles along with two fumble recoveries and an interception.

The Bulldogs face Johnston City in the 2A South Bracket semifinals on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Decatur.

Shelbyville wide receiver Ty Brachbill was also named to the All-State first-team. The senior had a team-high 549 yards receiving and nine touchdowns. Although he spent much of his time at receiver, Brachbill also added 434 yards and five scores on the ground. As the Rams kickoff and punt returner, Brachbill added three more touchdowns.

Illinois commit Kaden Feagin had 1,409 yards rushing and 24 scores in the regular season for Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond to win first-team All-State honors for the second time. Feagin also added 520 yards (40-for-68) passing and six more TDs.

Pana quarterback Max Lynch was named to the All-State first team for the second straight season. The Panthers senior led the H&R coverage area with 2,501 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns. In the passing game, he had 1,430 yards with 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Maroa-Forsyth linebacker and running back Aiden Riser was named to the All-State team for the fourth consecutive season. Riser leads the Trojans in tackles with 116, including 24 for a loss. At running back, Riser had 654 yards and 26 scores and added 198 yards receiving and three more TDs.

The Trojans face Downs Tri-Valley in the 2A North Bracket semifinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Maroa.

In Class 4A, Mount Zion sophomore wide receiver Brayden Trimble was selected to the first team and was the youngest player included in Class 4A. He had 1,134 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns.

HONORABLE MENTION

Five area players were also named as IHSFCA All-State honorable mention selections.

In Class 2A, Maroa-Forsyth junior quarterback/safety Kaiden Mauer, Shelbyville junior quarterback Brody Boehm and St. Teresa's senior defensive lineman Amare Wallace were honorable mention picks.

In Class 3A, Clinton senior offensive and defensive lineman Scott Webb and Monticello's senior linebacker/wide receiver Spencer Mitze were selected as honorable mentions.