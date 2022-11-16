Seven Herald & Review-area football players named to IHSFCA All-State first teams

DECATUR — Seven
Herald & Review-area football players were named to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association (IHSFCA) All-State first teams on Tuesday.
Tuscola lineman Chris Boyd (72) also comes in a running back in goal line situations. The Warriors senior has three touchdowns this postseason.
MATTHEW FLATEN, HERALD & REVIEW
In Class 1A, Tuscola senior offensive and defensive lineman Chris Boyd was named to the first team. Boyd served as a rock on the line for the
Warriors, who advanced to the quarterfinals. Boyd also spent time at running back in goal-line situations, recording six touchdowns.
Pana’s Carter Beyers stops St. Teresa’s Matt Brummer from getting a touchdown during the third quarter of the Class 2A quarterfinal game in Decatur on Saturday. St. Teresa won, 37-12.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
In Class 2A,
St. Teresa's senior linebacker and wide receiver Matt Brummer was named to the first team. Brummer has been key to the Bulldogs' stout defense that allowed just 5.9 points per game. Brummer has 88 tackles along with two fumble recoveries and an interception.
The Bulldogs face Johnston City in the 2A South Bracket semifinals on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Decatur.
Shelbyville wide receiver Ty Brachbill was also named to the All-State first-team. The senior had a team-high 549 yards receiving and nine touchdowns. Although he spent much of his time at receiver, Brachbill also added 434 yards and five scores on the ground. As the Rams kickoff and punt returner, Brachbill added three more touchdowns.
ALAH's Kaden Feagin (middle) had six touchdowns during last weeks' Round 1 playoff game against Vandalia.
MATTHEW FLATEN, HERALD & REVIEW
Illinois commit Kaden Feagin had 1,409 yards rushing and 24 scores in the regular season for Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond to win first-team All-State honors for the second time. Feagin also added 520 yards (40-for-68) passing and six more TDs.
Pana’s Max Lynch avoids St. Teresa’s Brayden Daily during the fourth quarter of the Class 2A quarterfinal game in Decatur on Saturday. St. Teresa won, 37-12.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Pana quarterback Max Lynch was named to the All-State first team for the second straight season. The Panthers senior led the H&R coverage area with 2,501 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns. In the passing game, he had 1,430 yards with 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
Maroa-Forsyth's running back Aiden Riser has 16 TDs this season (13 rushing and three receiving).
MATTHEW FLATEN, HERALD & REVIEW
Maroa-Forsyth linebacker and running back Aiden Riser was named to the All-State team for the fourth consecutive season. Riser leads the Trojans in tackles with 116, including 24 for a loss. At running back, Riser had 654 yards and 26 scores and added 198 yards receiving and three more TDs.
The Trojans face Downs Tri-Valley in the 2A North Bracket semifinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Maroa.
Mount Zion receiver Brayden Trimble had 11 catches for 175 yards and one score against Effingham on Friday.
MATTHEW FLATEN, HERALD & REVIEW
In Class 4A,
Mount Zion sophomore wide receiver Brayden Trimble was selected to the first team and was the youngest player included in Class 4A. He had 1,134 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns. HONORABLE MENTION
Five area players were also named as IHSFCA All-State honorable mention selections.
In Class 2A, Maroa-Forsyth junior quarterback/safety Kaiden Mauer, Shelbyville junior quarterback Brody Boehm and St. Teresa's senior defensive lineman Amare Wallace were honorable mention picks.
In Class 3A, Clinton senior offensive and defensive lineman Scott Webb and Monticello's senior linebacker/wide receiver Spencer Mitze were selected as honorable mentions.
Photos: St. Teresa 37, Pana 12 in the Class 2A football quarterfinals
Pana’s Max Lynch avoids St. Teresa’s Brayden Daily during the fourth quarter of the Class 2A quarterfinal game in Decatur on Saturday. St. Teresa won, 37-12.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
St. Teresa’s Brycen Hendrix runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Class 2A quarterfinal game against Pana in Decatur on Saturday. St. Teresa won, 37-12.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
St. Teresa’s Elijah Wills runs past Pana’s Joel Deere during the third quarter of the Class 2A quarterfinal game in Decatur on Saturday. St. Teresa won, 37-12.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Pana’s Carter Beyers stops St. Teresa’s Matt Brummer from getting a touchdown during the third quarter of the Class 2A quarterfinal game in Decatur on Saturday. St. Teresa won, 37-12.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Pana’s Monte Weddle is tackled during the fourth quarter of the Class 2A quarterfinal game against St. Teresa in Decatur on Saturday. St. Teresa won, 37-12.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Members of the St. Teresa defense takes the field. From left to right, Amare Wallace (18), Bryan Burcham (56), Monty Snyder (34), Noah Hayes (70), Matt Brummer (42), Mark Pokrzywinski (11) and Billy Guyse (20).
MATTHEW FLATEN, HERALD & REVIEW
