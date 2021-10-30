 Skip to main content
Shaken, not stirred, Carrollton cracks Shelbyville 47-7

Carrollton earned a convincing 47-7 win over Shelbyville for an Illinois high school football victory on October 30.

Recently on October 15 , Shelbyville squared up on Decatur St Teresa in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Tough to find an edge early, the Hawks and the Rams fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Hawks' offense stormed to a 28-7 lead over the Rams at the intermission.

Carrollton's command showed as it carried a 47-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Vice-grip defense completely blanked both offenses in the fourth quarter.

