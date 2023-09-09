A suffocating defense helped Shelbyville handle St. Louis Roosevelt 42-0 in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 9.
Shelbyville jumped in front of St. Louis Roosevelt 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Rams' offense charged in front for a 28-0 lead over the Rough Riders at the intermission.
Shelbyville thundered to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Recently on Aug. 25, Shelbyville squared off with Newton in a football game.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.