A suffocating defense helped Shelbyville handle St. Louis Roosevelt 42-0 in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 9.

Shelbyville jumped in front of St. Louis Roosevelt 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams' offense charged in front for a 28-0 lead over the Rough Riders at the intermission.

Shelbyville thundered to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Shelbyville squared off with Newton in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.