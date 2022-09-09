 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shelbyville overpowers Clinton in thorough fashion 40-10

  • 0

Shelbyville's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Clinton 40-10 at Shelbyville High on September 9 in Illinois football action.

Shelbyville breathed fire in front of Clinton 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Shelbyville pulled to a 40-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maroons enjoyed a 10-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Shelbyville and Clinton faced off on September 10, 2021 at Clinton High School. For more, click here.

Recommended for you…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News