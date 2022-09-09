Shelbyville overpowers Clinton in thorough fashion 40-10

Shelbyville's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Clinton 40-10 at Shelbyville High on September 9 in Illinois football action.

Shelbyville breathed fire in front of Clinton 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Shelbyville pulled to a 40-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maroons enjoyed a 10-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

