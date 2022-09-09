Shelbyville overpowers Clinton in thorough fashion 40-10

Shelbyville's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Clinton 40-10 at Shelbyville High on September 9 in Illinois football action.
Shelbyville breathed fire in front of Clinton 16-0 to begin the second quarter.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.
Shelbyville pulled to a 40-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Maroons enjoyed a 10-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.
Last season, Shelbyville and Clinton faced off on September 10, 2021 at Clinton High School. For more, click here.
Recommended for you…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.