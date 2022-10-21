 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shelbyville paints near-perfect picture in win over Moweaqua Central A&M 41-13

Shelbyville rolled past Moweaqua Central A&M for a comfortable 41-13 victory on October 21 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Shelbyville a 14-0 lead over Moweaqua Central A&M.

The Rams registered a 34-7 advantage at halftime over the Raiders.

Shelbyville pulled to a 41-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on October 7, Shelbyville faced off against Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op and Moweaqua Central A&M took on Macon Meridian on October 7 at Macon Meridian High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

