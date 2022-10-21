Shelbyville paints near-perfect picture in win over Moweaqua Central A&M 41-13

Shelbyville rolled past Moweaqua Central A&M for a comfortable 41-13 victory on October 21 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Shelbyville a 14-0 lead over Moweaqua Central A&M.

The Rams registered a 34-7 advantage at halftime over the Raiders.

Shelbyville pulled to a 41-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

