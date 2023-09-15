Shelbyville rolled past Tuscola for a comfortable 50-28 victory in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 15.

Shelbyville opened with a 22-13 advantage over Tuscola through the first quarter.

The Rams opened an immense 36-20 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.

Shelbyville breathed fire to a 44-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors closed the lead with an 8-6 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Shelbyville and Tuscola squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Tuscola High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Shelbyville faced off against Eureka and Tuscola took on Carlyle on Sept. 1 at Tuscola High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.