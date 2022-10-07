Shelbyville takes quick lead, doesn't look back to beat Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op 46-14

Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Shelbyville, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op 46-14 at Shelbyville High on October 7 in Illinois football action.
Shelbyville drew first blood by forging a 24-0 margin over Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op after the first quarter.
The Rams registered a 32-6 advantage at halftime over the Redskins.
Shelbyville jumped to a 46-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Redskins tried to respond in the fourth quarter with an 8-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
In recent action on September 23, Shelbyville faced off against Warrensburg-Latham and Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op took on Macon Meridian on September 23 at Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op. For a full recap, click here.
