Shelbyville's Brody Boehm and Wil Fox have become key contributors this season for the 3-0 Rams

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelbyville football offense is living up to their Rams name this season.

Off to a 3-0 start, the Rams have averaged 43 points a game under the leadership of a new offensive duo — junior quarterback Brody Boehm and senior running back Wil Fox.

While Boehm seemed destined to eventually lead the Rams offense, Fox was a last second adjustment for Rams head coach Bill Duckett, moving him from slot receiver to a leader in the backfield.

"Brody is the guy that we knew for years that would be that quarterback. He played receiver last year and he is a little bit bigger like Turner Pullen and Kentrell Beck," Duckett said. "I think that year at receiver was good for him and (former quarterback Max Byers) played receiver the year before he was quarterback for us. I think it helps a quarterback to learn that side of the game."

Boehm has become a dual-threat QB, throwing for 336 yards and four touchdowns while running for 132 yards and adding five more scores on the ground this season.

"I knew I had to step up this year being the starting quarterback. I knew I had a bigger role and I had to step up and lead the team as much as I can," Boehm said. "I like playing quarterback and it is something I have always been. I’m still working on my throwing game and the running game is a big part of me too."

Traditionally, the pass is a large part of Duckett's offense but in the Rams 38-14 win over Toledo Cumberland in Week 1, Fox, who ran for 112 yards, and Boehm, who added 65, limited the need of an aerial attack.

"The first week against Cumberland, we threw seven passes, which is probably the lowest since I have been here as a head coach," Duckett said. "Sometimes the tempo of the game dictates how many throws you have but when you run the ball like that, it keeps the clock running."

Fox followed his first big game with a four rushing touchdown performance against Red Hill, making Duckett's roster move look even smarter.

"Wil had never played running back before and he’s a pretty strong kid. We didn’t know what we were going to do there and he has done a really good job," Duckett said. "He has taken the running load off of Brody and he’s agile. He’s really taken the position and made it his own. We are really impressed with what he’s done."

Fox was preparing for his senior year to be catching passes from Boehm rather than receiving handoffs.

"I didn’t realize I was going to be a running back until they told me towards the end of the summer, but I got ready for the role and I love it," Fox said. "It helps when we have such a great offensive line there and it makes my job a lot easier."

Fox's four-touchdown game sparked a confidence that he will have to tap into as the team heads to Tuscola (3-0) on Friday for their Week 4 matchup.

"When the first TD came, I didn’t even get touched because I had such great blocks. (The touchdowns) kept coming one after the next. Special teams kept setting me up and we were starting with very good field position every time. It fell right into place," Fox said. "I think we need to win every game that we know we can win. We can't let a win get past us."

The third weapon of the Shelbyville offense is senior receiver Ty Brachbill, the fastest Ram on the field. Brachbill has 339 yards of total offense and five touchdowns this season and is a deep pass threat as well as a runner on jet sweep plays.

"Ty's strength is his speed. He gets down and messes with defenders. He will start slow and then just takes off," Boehm said. "(On the sweeps), he gets out wide and takes off down the sideline. It is one of our big plays."

Last season, the Rams got the best of Tuscola, 26-21, when the Warriors came to Shelbyville. Tuscola missed the playoffs for the first time under head coach Andy Romine but has rebounded this season under the leadership of junior quarterback Jordan Quinn, starting 3-0 and currently ranked No. 7 in Class 1A.

"I don’t think Tuscola was ever gone and last year was just a fluke deal," Duckett said. "COVID hit them and we played our best game of the year last year and won that game."

Facing off against traditionally strong programs is also a mental obstacle for some teams that are finding their confidence to take on anyone.

"Being able to beat them here last season helped but we haven't beaten Tuscola at Tuscola as a program as long as I’ve been around," Duckett said. "You walk into Tuscola with that atmosphere, it is something that the kids have to get over. You’ve got the stigma that your kids have got to get over and believe that they can beat them."